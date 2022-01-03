 
entertainment
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox
Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox

Kanye West is creating a huge buzz after getting spotted on a dinner date with Julia Fox but she wasn’t the only women he was seen with on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, the Flashing Lights rapper was pictured chilling with a ‘mystery girl’ on his hotel’s terrace on New Year. 

He was seen standing against the railing, dressed up in black shirt. While another woman, adorning a plunging top, was spotted behind West as she stepped out of hotel room.

Recently, the reports took internet by storm that the 44-year-old rapper had a romantic date with the Uncut Gems actor.

According to OK!, the duo dined at an Italian restaurant while the insiders told the outlet that West is ‘embracing single life’ and the meeting was ‘noting serious’.

The source stated, “(West seems) happier now than he has in a long, long time."

Not a long ago, Ye was also linked with a model Vinetria, 22. Page Six claimed that they two had been ‘hooking up for a while now’.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her

Queen Elizabeth sends personal letter to toddler who dressed up as her
Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend

Kate Middleton had 'no interest in being famous', reveals friend
‘The Office’ actor David Koechner arrested on New Year’s Eve

‘The Office’ actor David Koechner arrested on New Year’s Eve
Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring

Queen Elizabeth likely to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet this spring
BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19

BTS member Suga recovers from COVID-19
Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Disgraced Andrew to lose out on royal title if Epstein victim wins court case

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year

Rapper Kodak Black gets arrested on trespassing charges on New Year
Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

Alec Baldwin reflects on the hardships of 2021 after Halyna Hutchin's death

Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy

Queen Elizabeth rocked by another tragedy
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wins hearts with adorable childhood pics on 27th birthday

Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Britney Spears' feud with Jamie Lynn: Pop icon unfollows sister on Instagram

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew set for crunch week in US assault lawsuit

Latest

view all