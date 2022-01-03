Kanye West gets spotted chilling with two women before date with Julia Fox

Kanye West is creating a huge buzz after getting spotted on a dinner date with Julia Fox but she wasn’t the only women he was seen with on Saturday.

According to Daily Mail, the Flashing Lights rapper was pictured chilling with a ‘mystery girl’ on his hotel’s terrace on New Year.

He was seen standing against the railing, dressed up in black shirt. While another woman, adorning a plunging top, was spotted behind West as she stepped out of hotel room.

Recently, the reports took internet by storm that the 44-year-old rapper had a romantic date with the Uncut Gems actor.

According to OK!, the duo dined at an Italian restaurant while the insiders told the outlet that West is ‘embracing single life’ and the meeting was ‘noting serious’.

The source stated, “(West seems) happier now than he has in a long, long time."

Not a long ago, Ye was also linked with a model Vinetria, 22. Page Six claimed that they two had been ‘hooking up for a while now’.