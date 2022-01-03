Karachi: Police arrest woman for allegedly killing husband

— Reuters/File

KARACHI: Police have arrested a woman for allegedly killing her husband in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony area, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the statement issued by the police, the suspect — identified as Najma Parveen — has been caught, while the body of the victim has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for postmortem.

The incident took place over a domestic issue after which Najma allegedly killed her husband, Liaqat, by hitting him on the head. Per police, she later choked him to death as well.

The couple had nine children together, police said, adding that another person is suspected to be an accomplice in the murder.

An investigation into the murder is underway, police said.