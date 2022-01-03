Saeed Ghani wonders 'what drugs' PTI leaders consume before issuing statements

Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly in Karachi, on April 5, 2021. — APP/File

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Saeed Ghani on Monday slammed the PTI leaders for claiming that they would form a government in the province.



The minister, while speaking at a press conference, said he wondered “what kind of food they [PTI members] eat or what type of drugs they consume before saying that they would form a government in Sindh?"

He further said that he's heard "a person has been made the president of PTI Sindh", adding that the PTI government has been "wiped out" from Sindh.

The minister further said that PPP is waiting for the leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi to resign from his position as he has made the announcement regarding this.



“The country is in danger due to the incompetence of the PTI-led government,” he added.

Talking about the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021, Ghani said that changes have been made after the Sindh governor objected to it.

“Those who have reservations against the bill can table amendments in the assembly and present their arguments. Maybe we would agree with them,” the minister said.

He further said that the government "welcomed 2022 by increasing the prices of petrol and struck a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMP)," which according to the economists "is enmity with the country."

The minister also stated that the PTI-led government has "devastated" the economy of the country.