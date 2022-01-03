 
Monday Jan 03 2022
Kim Cattrall pays touching tribute to late brother Chris on his 59th birthday

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Popular actress Kim Cattrall addressed the suicide prevention matter on her late brother Christopher's birthday.

On Sunday, the Sex And the City famed star, 65, turned to her Twitter handle and paid an emotional tribute to "Topher" on what would have been his 59th birthday.

"Today would have been my baby brother Chris's 59th b'day. Happy Birthday, sweet 'Topher,'" Cattrall wrote. "We miss you today and everyday. RIPx"

In her tweet, she also posted a throwback photo of herself taken with her brother nearly four years before he died from suicide in Feb. 2018.

The actress first opened up about her brother's death in 2019, explaining that loss has taught her to appreciate her relationships. "I think recently the thing that has taught me the most is loss," she told reporters.

"I've lost two family members and I think what it teaches me, I'm not there yet, but to really enjoy what you do, your family, your friends, to really appreciate … when I say goodbye to somebody I'm not going to see for awhile," Kim continued.

