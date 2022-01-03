 
FIA arrests fraudulent aamil for blackmailing woman

  • FIA cybercrime cell says woman filed a complaint against fake aamil who blackmailed her to extort money.
  • Fake aamil has already collected Rs1.4 million from a woman.
  • Aamil has been arrested, while an investigation into the matter is underway.

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday arrested a fake Aamil (spiritual healer) for allegedly blackmailing a woman to extort money in Lahore's Shalimar Town area, Geo News reported Sunday.

According to the FIA's cybercrime cell, a woman filed a complaint against a fake aamil for blackmailing in a bid to extort money from her.

Per the complaint, the fake aamil has already collected Rs1.4 million from a woman in exchange for reconciliation with her husband, the FIA said.

The fraudulent aamil demanded more money and started blackmailing the woman for not paying the said amount.

At the woman’s request, the FIA has arrested the fake aamil, while an investigation into the matter is underway.

