Hilary Duff faces backlash over daughter's video

Monday Jan 03 2022
Monday Jan 03, 2022

Hilary Duff caught backlash after her three-year-old daughter Banks was seen in a video without a car seat during a ride on Monday.

American actress and singer's fans expressed their anger after seeing the minor without a car seat in the video, with one wrote: 'Why isn't she strapped in safely,' one fan wrote, while another fumed: 'She's adorable but shouldn't she be in a booster seat?'

'Put that child in a car seat. What the hell is this?' another user angrily posted.

Another added: 'Please make sure you have a booster / cars seat for this little girl next time. It's really unsafe. Especially how the 3 point harness is behind her.' 

The video was posted by Duff's former co-star, actress Molly Bernard, and shows Banks talking to the camera while not being fully strapped in.

Current California law states children under the age of eight must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat.

At first, it appeared as though the little one was not wearing a seatbelt for the car ride, as the vehicle safety device could only be seen behind Duff's daughter.

But a picture of Banks posing with Bernard shows the lower half of the belt strapped across her. However, many fans felt this wasn't sufficient enough, as it goes against California law.

It also appeared that Duff and her husband Matthew Koma were driving in the front of the vehicle when the video was taken, and both were tagged in the post.

