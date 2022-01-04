Princess Eugenie recaps 2021 milestones in candid time capsule

Princess Eugenie recently turned to social media to pen a candid 2021 recap, highlighting some of the major milestones she’s undergone throughout the course of the year.

The royal shared the recap to Instagram and it included a collection of pictures and included Eugenie’s daughter Sienna, her husband, her grandparents, as well as candid selfies.

It also featured a heartstring-tugging caption that read, "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021."

"A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts."

