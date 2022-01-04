 
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Ben Affleck recalls moment daughter ‘clammed up’ in front of Taylor Swift

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck recently reminisced over the exact moment his daughters basically “clammed up” when speaking with Taylor Swift.

Affleck weighed in on it all during his most recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

During his chat, he started off by admitting that his daughters couldn’t even form to sentences when they came face-to-face with their idol.

Even the host chimed in, in agreement and recounted her own experience where, "My kids, like loudest kids on the planet” could “not speak" when they met Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Affleck couldn’t agree more and explained "We came all the way here, it's Taylor Swift, say something!"

Affleck also recalled saying, "I'm telling you they're fans," when his daughters fell completely silent.

This interview comes shortly after the actor gushed over his connection with his children while speaking with Good Morning America.

At the time he admitted, "My life is better and I am happier the more I am around my kids," he said.

"We all want to pass on the best of ourselves to our children. I don't care who you are, I'm quite sure you feel at some point in your life you've taken missteps, nobody wants to transfer that to our children and that is a real task that everybody faces, whatever those issues are."

