Multan: Russian woman jumps off hotel window

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022
MULTAN: A Russian woman jumped off a hotel window in a desperate attempt to take her own life in Multan, Geo News reported Monday.
According to the police, the Russian woman — identified as Kristia — had come to Pakistan in search of a person named Abdullah as they both lived together in Dubai.
Abdullah — who resided in Shangla Hills — left Kristia in Dubai to come to Pakistan, per the reports.
After a failed attempt in finding Abdullah, the woman desperately jumped out of the hotel window.
However, she sustained minor injuries, the police said.
An investigation into the matter is underway.