Multan: Russian woman jumps off hotel window

Tuesday Jan 04 2022
Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

  • Russian woman jumps off hotel window in desperate attempt to take her own life in Multan.
  • "Woman named Kristia came to Pakistan in search of person named Abdullah, however, she couldn't find him," police say.
  • She sustains minor injuries, per reports. 

MULTAN: A Russian woman jumped off a hotel window in a desperate attempt to take her own life in Multan, Geo News reported Monday.

According to the police, the Russian woman — identified as Kristia — had come to Pakistan in search of a person named Abdullah as they both lived together in Dubai.

Abdullah — who resided in Shangla Hills — left Kristia in Dubai to come to Pakistan, per the reports. 

After a failed attempt in finding Abdullah, the woman desperately jumped out of the hotel window. 

However, she sustained minor injuries, the police said. 

An investigation into the matter is underway.

