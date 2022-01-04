Multan: Russian woman jumps off hotel window

— AFP/File

Russian woman jumps off hotel window in desperate attempt to take her own life in Multan.

"Woman named Kristia came to Pakistan in search of person named Abdullah, however, she couldn't find him," police say.

She sustains minor injuries, per reports.

MULTAN: A Russian woman jumped off a hotel window in a desperate attempt to take her own life in Multan, Geo News reported Monday.



According to the police, the Russian woman — identified as Kristia — had come to Pakistan in search of a person named Abdullah as they both lived together in Dubai.

Abdullah — who resided in Shangla Hills — left Kristia in Dubai to come to Pakistan, per the reports.

After a failed attempt in finding Abdullah, the woman desperately jumped out of the hotel window.

However, she sustained minor injuries, the police said.

An investigation into the matter is underway.