Monday Jan 03 2022
Karachi: Four people die of suffocation in garments' factory

Monday Jan 03, 2022

  • Four people die of suffocation in a factory situated in Karachi’s Bhains Colony area.
  • Labourers suffocated while they were cleaning a tank, per reports. 
  • Supervisor of factory loses his life as well; investigation is underway.

KARACHI: Four people died of suffocation in a factory near Chaukhandi Stop in Karachi’s Bhains Colony area, Geo News reported Monday.

The labourers suffocated while they were cleaning a tank, according to the rescue team.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur, the incident took place in a garments factory, adding that the supervisor of the factory also lost his life in the accident. 

The SSP further said that the police is trying to investigate what sort of tank it was.

— Thumbnail image: AFP/File

