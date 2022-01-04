Another rain spell likely to begin in Karachi today

Karachi will witness increased cold from today as the Met Office has predicted a four-day wet spell. File photo

The second spell of winter showers is predicted to begin in Karachi today.

The Met office predicted heavy downpours may trigger flash flooding in parts of Balochistan.

At the same time, heavy snowfall may cause problems in parts of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

KARACHI: Several parts of Karachi are expected to receive a second spell of winter showers for four days starting today under influence of a strong weather system, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.

A westerly weather system of strong winds has entered northern Balochistan which triggered heavy downpours in different parts of the province, including Gwadar, Pasni and Jiwani.



It rained continuously for seven hours in Gwadar and its adjoining areas. Rainwater entered the houses in the coastal city creating difficulties for the citizens.

The power supply in Gwadar has also been suspended since the rains started.

The Met Office termed the new weather conditions beneficial for wheat growers in the country.

However, it has advised the concerned authorities to remain alert due to the heavy rainfall which may generate flash flooding in vulnerable parts of Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Kohlu and Kohe Suleman till January 05 (Wednesday).



Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in Quetta, Pishin, Ziarat, Qilla Abdullah, Harnai, Chaman, Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Astore, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from January 4 (Tuesday) to January 6 (Thursday).

Spokesman PMD, Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar said that the strong westerly weather system has entered Balochistan and will approach the upper parts of the country during the next three to four days.



This is the first major good rain spell across the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan during which the day temperatures may fall.

The system would produce widespread intermittent rain across the country while the intensity of the rain will be varying from moderate to heavy falls at times, he said.