 
Showbiz
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in New Year selfie, check out

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in New Year selfie
Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in New Year selfie

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit left millions of her fans in awe of her undying beauty as she posted a stunning snap on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor shared a glimpse of her ageless selfie and also wished her fans a Happy New year ahead.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “New Year, New me #MondayMood #HappyFirstMondayOfTheYear.”

Take a look:

In the picture, the 54-year-old actor looks stunning as the camera captures her sharing a gracious smile. Donning a black ensemble, Madhuri completed her looks with perfect eyeliner, glossy lips with hair open.

While fans flooded the actor’s post with love and praise, one fan wrote, “param sundari”.

Another wrote, “gorgeous and beautiful”.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif dubbed 'best bhabhi' after she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's photo

Katrina Kaif dubbed 'best bhabhi' after she reacts to Sunny Kaushal's photo
Sunny Leone details her difficult surrogacy: 'wasn’t going as planned'

Sunny Leone details her difficult surrogacy: 'wasn’t going as planned'
Aima Baig almost catches fire during 'Item Number' performance: Watch

Aima Baig almost catches fire during 'Item Number' performance: Watch
Asim Azhar explains lashing out mid concert: 'Him & his friends were drinking'

Asim Azhar explains lashing out mid concert: 'Him & his friends were drinking'
Katrina Kaif flaunts her 'home sweet home' with Vicky Kaushal: See Photos

Katrina Kaif flaunts her 'home sweet home' with Vicky Kaushal: See Photos
Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his New Year’s celebrations in Maldives

Ranveer Singh shares glimpse of his New Year’s celebrations in Maldives

Arjun Kapoor opens up on getting criticised on age difference with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor opens up on getting criticised on age difference with Malaika Arora
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Rhea Chakraborty pens self-appreciation note

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Rhea Chakraborty pens self-appreciation note
Areeba Habib looks regal in ivory wedding outfit at her ‘shendi’ event

Areeba Habib looks regal in ivory wedding outfit at her ‘shendi’ event
Ushna Shah responds to netizens' fuss over her English accent

Ushna Shah responds to netizens' fuss over her English accent
Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'

Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'
Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19

Latest

view all