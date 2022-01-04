Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in New Year selfie, check out

Madhuri Dixit looks drop-dead gorgeous in New Year selfie

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit left millions of her fans in awe of her undying beauty as she posted a stunning snap on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor shared a glimpse of her ageless selfie and also wished her fans a Happy New year ahead.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, “New Year, New me #MondayMood #HappyFirstMondayOfTheYear.”

Take a look:

In the picture, the 54-year-old actor looks stunning as the camera captures her sharing a gracious smile. Donning a black ensemble, Madhuri completed her looks with perfect eyeliner, glossy lips with hair open.

While fans flooded the actor’s post with love and praise, one fan wrote, “param sundari”.

Another wrote, “gorgeous and beautiful”.

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank.