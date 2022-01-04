Harnaaz Sandhu in New York, kicks off her Miss Universe journey

Harnaaz Sandhu arrives in New York, kicks off her Miss Universe journey

India's Harnaaz Sandhu reached New York to begin her Miss Universe journey after being spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday evening.

The Punjab-based Harnaaz who has recently won the most-prestigious beauty title, Miss Universe 2021 looks all charged up in her recent video from New York.

The video is shared by the official handle of Miss Universe, showing her arrival in the city, getting out of her car, and entering her new apartment to give a short tour.

As she opens the door, the 21-year-old says, "Are you guys excited? I can't wait."

They captioned the video, "Only the beginning...Welcome to NYC Harnaaz Sandhu."



While fans flooded the beauty queen’s post with love and praise, one fan wrote, “param sundari”.



One fan wrote, "THE QUEEN HAS ARRIVED."

Another commented, "Our miss universe is very beautiful."