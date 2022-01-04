 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Betty White's 'heartbreaking last words' were ode to husband Allen Ludden

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

File Footage

Veteran actress Betty White passed away due to natural causes in December.

After her death that left all of Hollywood teary-eyed, the actor's former co-star Vicki Lawrence has unearthed the 99-year-old's last words.

Vicki was told of the Golden Girl star's final words by fellow friend Carol Burnett.

“I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,’” Lawrence told Page Six on Monday, January 3, noting, “Carol wrote back and said, ‘I know, I know. I spoke to Betty’s assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.’”

She added: “How sweet is that? I said, ‘That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it’s true, a lovely thought.’”

White was married to Allen Ludden from 1963 until his death in 1981. The duo met on a film set in 1961.

More From Entertainment:

Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

Gigi Hadid posts rare snaps of her low-key New Year’s celebrations with baby Khai

BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19

BTS' RM and Jin step out of quarantine after successful recovery from Covid-19
Betty White’s official cause of death unveiled amid rumors of booster side effects

Betty White’s official cause of death unveiled amid rumors of booster side effects
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for the UK return revealed: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for the UK return revealed: report
The real reason Princess Charlotte isn’t allowed a best friend in school: report

The real reason Princess Charlotte isn’t allowed a best friend in school: report
Prince Harry’s decision to release memoir ‘will backfire hard’: report

Prince Harry’s decision to release memoir ‘will backfire hard’: report
Queen ‘furious’ over Prince Charles’ ‘delight’ over abdication rumors

Queen ‘furious’ over Prince Charles’ ‘delight’ over abdication rumors
Truth behind Prince Andrew accuser’s £371,000 sealed settlement unearthed: report

Truth behind Prince Andrew accuser’s £371,000 sealed settlement unearthed: report
Queen Elizabeth’s ‘secret getaway’ amid covid-19 surge laid bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s ‘secret getaway’ amid covid-19 surge laid bare: report
Virginia Giuffre's 2009 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public: Andrew's accuser was paid $500,000 to end claim

Virginia Giuffre's 2009 deal with Jeffrey Epstein made public: Andrew's accuser was paid $500,000 to end claim
Jennifer Lopez has a history with Google Images

Jennifer Lopez has a history with Google Images
Ben Affleck recalls moment daughter ‘clammed up’ in front of Taylor Swift

Ben Affleck recalls moment daughter ‘clammed up’ in front of Taylor Swift

Latest

view all