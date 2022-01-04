‘Excited for New Year,’ Britney Spears posts video of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip

Pop music icon Britney Spears delighted her fans with special posts on New Year. The Toxic hitmaker shared a bunch of upbeat posts on her social media, leaving her followers in awe.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the Gimme More singer, shared a glimpse of her ‘beautiful’ birthday trip. In the shared video, she showed the stunning resort, where she was staying with her fiancé Sam Asghari and her two pet dogs, she celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico last month.

The video also had that Calvin Harris-Rihanna collaboration This Is What You Came For track playing in the background. Sharing the video, Spears, 40, also wished her fans on New Year.

"This was from my birthday trip last month...it was absolutely beautiful," the singer wrote, adding that she loved the trip more because she could take her dogs along with her and enjoy the vacation together. "It was also my first trip where I brought my dogs with which was pretty cool," she said.

“I’m excited about the New Year … are you guys ??? Psss … yes that’s me in my pool spinning like a mermaid !!!!,” she concluded.

Fans filled the comments section with love and praises for the actress. "Queen, we're excited to see what you'll be releasing this year," one fan said. "Excited for your first year as a free woman after 13 years!" another fan wrote.

For those unversed, Spears has recently been freed from her 13 years of conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears.