Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in India, makers have delayed the release some big-budgeted films in theatres.

The closure of cinemas in major cities has led to the postponement of much-awaited movies including Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Latest reports have confirmed that the release of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming historical drama film, Prithviraj, has been delayed.

The period film, based on the life of warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, was scheduled to hit the big screens on January 21.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter. He wrote, “‘PRITHVIRAJ’ NOT ON 21 JAN… YRF NOT DECIDED ON NEW RELEASE DATE YET… #Prithviraj #AkshayKumar #YRF.”

The postponement has been announced in the wake of coronavirus’ Omicron variant’s outbreak in the country. Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the new release date of the film.

Written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj also marks the Bollywood debut of Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The film also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, and Lalit Tiwari in pivotal roles. 

