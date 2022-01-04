Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

The bodies of J $tash, aka Justin Joseph, 28, and Jeanette Gallegos, 27, were found on Saturday, January 1

American rapper J $tash, real name Justin Joseph, was found dead in Temple City, California alongside a woman whom he reportedly murdered in front of her three children, reported People.

The bodies of Joseph, 28, and Jeanette Gallegos, 27, were found on Saturday, January 1 after cops received a domestic violence report at around 7:14 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to The Associated Press, deputies responding to the call found Gallegos’ three boys, ages 5 to 11, running toward them, said sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred.

Inside the home, deputies found Gallegos shot multiple times while Joseph appeared to have a self-inflicted head wound, said Alfred. Both died at the scene.

One of the children made the 911 call. Alfred said he does not know if the call came in before or after the woman was shot.

“It’s a very tragic situation,” he said.

Joseph, who had been dating the boys’ mother for about a year, was not related to them.