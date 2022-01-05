 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Hiba Bukhari is all set to walk down the aisle for fiance Arez Ahmed!

The Fitoor star turned to her Instagram on Tuesday to share gorgeous photos from her intimate Mayun ceremony last night.

Hiba, who kept her look simple yet glittering for the event, slipped into a yellow lehenga choli by Maha Wajahat. The star paired her look with handmade flower jewellery.

Hiba announced her relationship with Arez later in 2021 during a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Although the star has not publicly shared her wedding dates with fans, netizens are eagerly waiting for more photos on their feed.

"MashAllah looking so beautiful," wrote one fan on Instagram. " Can't wait for more," added another.

To-be groom Arez also turned to his Instagram to share an adorable photo with Hiba, both glazed in turmeric for the pre-wedding preps.


