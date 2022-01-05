 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See
 Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See

Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is ringing her 36th birthday with a glimpse of her character from her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Om Shanti Om actor shared the posters featuring her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday as Alisha, Zen, and Tia along with the new release date of the film.

Sharing the post, she captioned it, "A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!#GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February”.

Meanwhile, the fans started speculating about the character’s relationship with each other from the posters.

In one of the posters, Deepika and Siddhant could be seen embracing each other and in another, Ananya’s character Tia could be seen chatting with Zen.

For unversed, Filmmaker Karan Johar announced the release date of 'Gehraiyaan which has been changed from January 25 to February 11 on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday
Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity
Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday
Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup
Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market

Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market
Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun

Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun
Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak
Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!

Hadiqa Kiani’s latest single ‘Humsafar’ from new album ‘Vasl’ is out now!

Latest

view all