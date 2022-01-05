 
Kate Middleton reveals son Prince George’s favourite TV show

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton has disclosed the favourite TV show of her eldest son Prince George.

In an interview recently, Kate Middleton, who shares three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with Prince William, said kids TV show Fireman Sam is favourite show of her eldest child.

Kate, who will be celebrating her 40th birthday next week, told BBC Radio One: “Fireman Sam has taken an awful lot of interest.”

She further said that George loves the helicopters on the show.

Meanwhile, the makers of the show, while appreciating the love of the young royals for Fireman Sam dedicated a special episode to Prince George in 2018.

Prince George and his father Prince William made a special cameo appearance in the show on its 30th anniversary.

