Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora is setting up some major relationship goals with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

The 2 States actor has recently spoken about his initiative to help the younger generation of India in dealing with obesity with Mid-Day.

Amid all this, Malaika who herself is a yoga enthusiast, turned a cheerleader for her beau and lauded his efforts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 48-year-old actor shared a glimpse of a screenshot of Arjun’s chat with the daily about his plans.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "What a great initiative @arjunkapoor."

Earlier, Arjun spoke about his initiative to help the youth struggling with weight issues and said, "I plan to start an initiative that gives a platform to people to openly talk about such issues and their mental health. I’m going to work on this in the upcoming months and see if I have a plan of action that can benefit many," he said.