Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora is setting up some major relationship goals with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

The 2 States actor has recently spoken about his initiative to help the younger generation of India in dealing with obesity with Mid-Day. 

Amid all this, Malaika who herself is a yoga enthusiast, turned a cheerleader for her beau and lauded his efforts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 48-year-old actor shared a glimpse of a screenshot of Arjun’s chat with the daily about his plans.

Sharing the photo, Malaika wrote, "What a great initiative @arjunkapoor."

Earlier, Arjun spoke about his initiative to help the youth struggling with weight issues and said, "I plan to start an initiative that gives a platform to people to openly talk about such issues and their mental health. I’m going to work on this in the upcoming months and see if I have a plan of action that can benefit many," he said.

