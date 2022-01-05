Kourtney Kardashian shares unseen throwback photos with Kim, Khloe

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared never-before-seen photos with sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian from their 2005 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Their mother Kris Jenner also make an appearance in one of the photos in the slideshow.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum posted the unseen photos with caption, “Cabo San Lucas, Mexico 2005.”

Kim and Khloe look unrecognizable in the throwback photos, however, Kourtney looks like she posed for the photos yesterday.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote, “You look the same! Didnt change at all” followed by numerous heart emojis.

Another fan said, “You’re the only one out of the three that looks the same."

Meanwhile, in her previous Instagram post, Kourtney shared cute beach photos with her kids Reign and Penelope.


