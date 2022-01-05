 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Ministers urge vaccination, wearing masks as Omicron cases rise in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar (left) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addressing a press conference in Islamabad on January 5, 2021. — YouTube
National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar (left) and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan addressing a press conference in Islamabad on January 5, 2021. — YouTube 

  • "To save yourselves from coronavirus, get vaccinated," Asad Umar says.
  • Minister rubbishes claims that vaccines do not work against Omicron.
  • "Vaccines are protecting everyone," Dr Faisal Sultan says.

ISLAMABAD: Federal ministers on Wednesday urged Pakistanis to get vaccinated and revisit mask-wearing, as the cases of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, have started spreading rapidly in the country.

Major cities have started reporting hundreds of cases of the new variant, which was first detected in the country on December 13 in Karachi. Lahore has a total of 170 Omicron cases and Islamabad 141 to date.

"Omicron spreads at a fast pace, but it isn't lethal [...] however, do not think that nothing will happen to you if you get infected with the Omicron variant," National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said.

The federal minister for planning, development and special initiatives said that in the United States and the United Kingdom, the variant was not proving to be as lethal as previous ones, as their vaccination rate was high.

"In the United States, after Omicron was detected, the cases rose by 400% and the hospitalisations went up by 92%. In the United Kingdom, cases moved up by almost 300% and hospitalisations 134%."

The federal minister said the major difference between South Africa — where the variant first emerged and wreaked havoc — and the other two countries was that their rate of vaccination was much higher.

"So to save yourselves from coronavirus, get vaccinated," the federal minister said, as he rubbished claims that vaccines do not work against Omicron.

The federal minister said children under 14 years also got infected with the virus and urged that they should be vaccinated as well.

Message for megacities

In a message to people living in megacities, he said that from day one, the government had been informing that in heavily populated areas, coronavirus tends to spread very quickly.

In the last seven days, on average, Lahore and Karachi accounted for 60% of the entire country's cases, he said, urging people of the megacities to get jabbed as soon as possible.

'Vaccines are protecting everyone'

For his part, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said NCOC's data showed that the people who were vaccinated were less affected by the virus.

"Vaccines are protecting everyone; the vaccines that are approved by the government are working well against the Omicron variant," he said.

COVID stats

According to the statistics issued by the NCOC, the positivity ratio remained 1.8% during the last 24 hours.

As many as 898 new infections were detected during 49,673 diagnostic tests conducted overnight.

Meanwhile, five more patients died which pushed the total coronavirus death tally of the country to 28,950. Moreover, 245 patients recuperated during the last 24 hours after the total number of recoveries since the pandemic hit Pakistan climbed up to 1,257,600.

More From Pakistan:

Ongoing wedding season responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases: Dr Azra Pechuho

Ongoing wedding season responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases: Dr Azra Pechuho
Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless': DG ISPR

Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless': DG ISPR
'PTI only political party with proper donor base,' PM says as he welcomes ECP report

'PTI only political party with proper donor base,' PM says as he welcomes ECP report
EU, US re-open to Pakistani airlines after CAA clears ICAO safety audit

EU, US re-open to Pakistani airlines after CAA clears ICAO safety audit
'Tremendous work': PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway

'Tremendous work': PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway
NAB continues action against British Pakistani despite UK closing file

NAB continues action against British Pakistani despite UK closing file
Karachi likely to receive more light to moderate rains today

Karachi likely to receive more light to moderate rains today
Hindutva Modi govt brazenly violating UNSC resolutions: PM Imran Khan

Hindutva Modi govt brazenly violating UNSC resolutions: PM Imran Khan
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Don’t take Omicron lightly, warns Dr Faisal Sultan

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Don’t take Omicron lightly, warns Dr Faisal Sultan
Karachi weather update: Parts of city receive light rainfall

Karachi weather update: Parts of city receive light rainfall

Dubai Expo 2020: Maryam Nafees in awe of Pakistan pavilion

Dubai Expo 2020: Maryam Nafees in awe of Pakistan pavilion
'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding

'Talashi do': Opposition hits out at PM Imran Khan after ECP committee report on foreign funding

Latest

view all