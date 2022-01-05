Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

Kanye West is focusing on moving on from ex Kim Kardashian with 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox

It seems like Kanye West is focusing on moving on from ex Kim Kardashian with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

The rapper was spotted with Fox on a special night out on Broadway on Tuesday, January 4.

Exclusive photos shared by People magazine show West, 44 and Fox, 31, hanging out at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play.

Photo: People magazine

The photos also show the rumoured couple staying back after the show to grab a chat with the cast of the play for about 40-45 minutes before landing at Carbone in Greenwich Village to grab dinner.

Commenting on West and Fox’s budding romance, a source close to the production shared, “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him."

The outing comes a day after it was reported that West’s estranged wife Kim reportedly jetted off to the Bahamas with new beau Pete Davidson.