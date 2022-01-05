 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Kanye West is focusing on moving on from ex Kim Kardashian with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox
Kanye West is focusing on moving on from ex Kim Kardashian with 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox

It seems like Kanye West is focusing on moving on from ex Kim Kardashian with Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox.

The rapper was spotted with Fox on a special night out on Broadway on Tuesday, January 4.

Exclusive photos shared by People magazine show West, 44 and Fox, 31, hanging out at the August Wilson Theatre on Broadway to see the Tony Award-nominated Slave Play.

Photo: People magazine
Photo: People magazine

The photos also show the rumoured couple staying back after the show to grab a chat with the cast of the play for about 40-45 minutes before landing at Carbone in Greenwich Village to grab dinner.

Commenting on West and Fox’s budding romance, a source close to the production shared, “He was excited she was there, and they were fully going out after. Julia was very supportive and hung out and seemed very happy to be with him."

The outing comes a day after it was reported that West’s estranged wife Kim reportedly jetted off to the Bahamas with new beau Pete Davidson.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'
Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns
Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad
Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson
Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch

Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch
Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian

Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book
Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama
Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Latest

view all