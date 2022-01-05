Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War

Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role as Tara Singh in the sequel to his 2001 hit 'Gadar'

Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role as Tara Singh in the sequel to his 2001 hit Gadar and according to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film will be set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

While the original film revolved around the love story of Deol’s Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakina during the partition-era, the sequel is set to take a 24-year leap into the 70s, with Tara Singh venturing into Pakistan to get his son back.

“While Tara Singh was in Pakistan to get Sakeena back in Gadar, this time around, he will be going to Pakistan in the midst of this turbulent war, to save his son, Jeete,” a source close to the film’s development told Pinkvilla.

They added, “How far would a father go for his son? He can actually cross borders in the midst of a war for the happiness of his son – that’s the emotional crust of Gadar 2.”

Apart from Deol, Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who portrayed baby Jeete in the first film, will also be reprising their roles in Gadar 2.

“It’s a sequel in true sense, with everyone playing their respective ages. The characters have grown up, but the essence is still the same. Tara Singh is as intense as he was back in 2001,” the source concluded.