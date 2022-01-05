 
Showbiz
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role as Tara Singh in the sequel to his 2001 hit Gadar
Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role as Tara Singh in the sequel to his 2001 hit 'Gadar'

Sunny Deol is set to reprise his role as Tara Singh in the sequel to his 2001 hit Gadar and according to Pinkvilla, the upcoming film will be set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

While the original film revolved around the love story of Deol’s Tara Singh and Ameesha Patel’s Sakina during the partition-era, the sequel is set to take a 24-year leap into the 70s, with Tara Singh venturing into Pakistan to get his son back.

“While Tara Singh was in Pakistan to get Sakeena back in Gadar, this time around, he will be going to Pakistan in the midst of this turbulent war, to save his son, Jeete,” a source close to the film’s development told Pinkvilla.

They added, “How far would a father go for his son? He can actually cross borders in the midst of a war for the happiness of his son – that’s the emotional crust of Gadar 2.”

Apart from Deol, Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who portrayed baby Jeete in the first film, will also be reprising their roles in Gadar 2.

“It’s a sequel in true sense, with everyone playing their respective ages. The characters have grown up, but the essence is still the same. Tara Singh is as intense as he was back in 2001,” the source concluded. 

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday
Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity

Malaika Arora backs Arjun Kapoor's initiative to help young people fight obesity
Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday

Sara Ali Khan talks about her bond with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday
Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup

Saba Qamar hilariously rejects online proposal after Azeem Khan breakup
Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market

Ahmed Ali Akbar requests for 'Parizaad' naswar after chips hit market
Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See

Deepika Padukone drops new posters of ‘Gehraiyaan on her birthday: See
Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun

Hiba Bukhari kicks off wedding festivities with glittering Mayun
Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Javed Akhtar suffers new setback in defamation case against Kangana Ranaut

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Areeba Habib’s serves bridal goals in pastel 'valima' look

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?

Farhan Akhtar to tie the knot with Shibani Dandekar in March 2022?
Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak

Akshay Kumar’s 'Prithviraj' release postponed due to Omicron outbreak
Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother suffers stroke, hospitalised

Latest

view all