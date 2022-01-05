Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Sonu Nigam is the latest celeb to contract COVID-19, along with his wife, son, and sister-in-law

Indian singer Sonu Nigam is the latest celeb to contract COVID-19, along with his wife, son, and sister-in-law, reported The Hindustan Times.

Nigam, who is based in Dubai with his family, took to Instagram to share the grim news with his followers with a vlog dedicated to his health.

Captioning the post, “I tested (positive for) COVID. Happy New Year 2022 to the extended family,” Nigam shared that he tested positive for the virus multiple times although his symptoms are mild.

“I feel we will have to live with it. Many times, I have performed at concerts while being down with viral fever, having a bad throat or congestion. This feels a lot better than that, I am not dying,” he explained in the video.

Nigam further quipped that being down with COVID meant he could spend more time with his son, dubbing it a “happy COVID family”.