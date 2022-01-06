 
Showbiz
Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma is making a comeback to movies with her long hiatus after Zero.

The superstar is all set to play the role of Indian national women's cricket team  former captain Jhulan Goswami in upcoming biopic.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, the Phillauri star shared the first teaser of her OTT film titled Chakda Xpress.

“It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice,” she began in a lengthy caption.

Talking about the film, Anushka further added in her post: “Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

