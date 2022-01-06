Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has not moved on and is still longing to get back with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, recently reported E!

The Flashing Lights rapper is currently making headlines after getting spotted with Julia Fox in Miami and New York. However, an insider told the outlet that West has not given up on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“Kanye has not given up on Kim. She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together,” the publication reported.

Talking about the Praise God song-maker seeing other women, the source shared, “The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction.”

“He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with,” the sourced spilled.

Earlier, the outlet revealed that the rapper is not ‘overly affectionate’ with Fox.