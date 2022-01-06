 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian
Kanye West sees other women as ‘distraction’ from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has not moved on and is still longing to get back with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, recently reported E!

The Flashing Lights rapper is currently making headlines after getting spotted with Julia Fox in Miami and New York. However, an insider told the outlet that West has not given up on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum.

“Kanye has not given up on Kim. She's the only one in his heart and he believes they are soulmates and will end up back together,” the publication reported.

Talking about the Praise God song-maker seeing other women, the source shared, “The other women that he is spending time with are a distraction.”

“He likes the attention that he's getting from them, but that's all it is. Kim is still the only one he truly wants to be with,” the sourced spilled.

Earlier, the outlet revealed that the rapper is not ‘overly affectionate’ with Fox. 

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish and Kanye West to headline Coachella 2022
Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction

Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction
Kanye West date Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidson's Ken: Photos

Kanye West date Julia Fox played Barbie to Pete Davidson's Ken: Photos
BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement

BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement
Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'

Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'
Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox

Kanye West making Kim Kardashian 2.0 out of Julia Fox
Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep

Betty White will be laid to rest in a private funeral, confirms her rep
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson take their romance to Bahamas: See photos
Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan
Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry's daughter: report

Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry's daughter: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report
Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members standing with her after Tristan Thompson's paternity test report

Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members standing with her after Tristan Thompson's paternity test report

Latest

view all