Thursday Jan 06 2022
Teen Queen Elizabeth takes to the stage in royal throwback up for auction

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

A rare photo of a teenaged Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret is up for grabs at an auction
A rare photo of a teenaged Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret is up for grabs at a William George auction, reported People.

The picture, dating back to 1944 when the future queen was just 18, shows the then-Princess Elizabeth and Margaret posing with the cast of Old Mother Red Riding Boots, a Christmas play held at Windsor Castle for the Armed Forces and local children during World War II.

The Queen, seen in a sparkling gown, reportedly starred as Lady Christina Sherwood while her sister Margaret took on the role of the Honourable Lucinda Fairfax.

Check it out:

According to People, the photo, measuring 12-inch by 8-inch, originally belonged to a Stanley Williams, a superintendent at the Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace in the 40s.

The costumes worn by the royal sisters are also up for viewing at the Windsor Castle until January 31, 2022. 

