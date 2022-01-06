 
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are ‘getting serious’ about each other reported E! after their recent holidays in Bahamas islands.

Quoting its source, the outlet revealed, "Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He has been hanging out at her house more.”

"She's smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her,” the outlet reported.

Spilling about their plans on making distant relationship work out, the insider revealed, “They are making the distance work and he's planning to be in L.A. more often now."

The lovebirds ignited dating rumours after their Saturday Night Live appearance, followed by a trip to Knott’s Scary Farm. After which, they made their relationship official in mid-November.

The outlet had reported, "They are really happy and seeing where it goes. She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

