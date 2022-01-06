Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding preparations in full swing

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, recently set tongues wagging after calling his fiancée Nicola Peltz his "wife".



The 22-year-old model and photographer has put it to rest and confirmed that preparations for his upcoming wedding with the 'Transformers: Age of Extinction's actress are well underway.

The lovebirds took to to Instagram Stories to give fans an insight into the planning by sharing photos from their wedding cake tasting sessions.

"On the way to cake tastings @brooklynbeckham," the American actress remarked alongside a snapshot of her sweetheart and an elderly relative.



Brooklyn, who is also a budding chef, previously revealed: "One of my biggest dreams is to open up a British pub in my new home of Los Angeles, unfortunately most of my friends don’t know what real British food is."



Earlier this week, David Beckham's son sparked wedding rumours with Nicola Peltz by sharing his amazing photos with the actress, captioning: "Here we come 2022 x me and my wife are coming for you xx."



The couple was soon inundated with congratulatory messages, with many taking the "wife" comment as a confirmation that they had tied the knot. "Awe you got married?? Congrats!!! Such a beautiful couple," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Didn't know you got married congrats."