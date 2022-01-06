 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Gal Gadot promises sexy yet strategic Cleopatra performance
Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance

Gal Gadot is shedding light on her role as Cleopatra in the forthcoming film.

Speaking with InStyle magazine, the Red Notice shared her excitement ahead of becoming the historic queen of Egypt.

"I can't reveal a lot," Gal added, "but I can tell you that we’re going to celebrate the Cleopatra story."

The 36-year-old added how the film targets to"show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we're living in today."

She added, "I've watched all the Cleopatra movies throughout history, but I feel like we're telling the story the world needs to hear now."

When the Wonder Woman actor bagged the role, critics added that an Arab or African actress should play Cleopatra.

"First of all, if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian" Gal responded to backlash.

"We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra," she said.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up
Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip
Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'

Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'
BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival
'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'

'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'
Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years
Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report

Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report
Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support

Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support
Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating

Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating
‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

Latest

view all