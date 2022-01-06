 
Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’

Prince William reportedly snubbed Prince Harry because “he wasn’t having it” at the statue unveiling for Princess Diana.

Body language expert Blanca Cobb made this admission in her interview with Express UK.

There she was quoted saying, “The one thing that will be interesting moving forward, depending on how much interaction Harry and William have in public, is whether there is any mending of the fences, so to speak, or mending of their relationship.”

“Because when they were together at the unveiling of their mother's statue, Harry made a lot of nonverbal attempts to reconnect to his brother and William wasn’t having it.”

“They were standing in front of the statue, William was on the left and Harry was on the right. And Harry would actually turn his body when he wanted to talk or address his brother.”

She also went on to say, “And so he would turn from head to foot facing his brother but William didn't respond in kind.

“He still had his whole body facing the statue. And you turn towards someone that you like, or someone that you want to talk to, someone who has grabbed your interest. But it wasn't being reciprocated and when it's not reciprocated, there's an issue there.”

