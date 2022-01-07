 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations has been leaked.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti brought this claim to light.

He made these admissions during his interview on the Royally Us podcast with Christina Ross and Christina Garibaldi.

There he was quoted saying, "This could be the case. I have heard some rumours that maybe Prince Harry will come back without Meghan.”

"It is notable that she hasn't been back during those visits he's made. She hasn't really been back to the UK as far as I know, since they left and she may sense that she is not the most popular person here with the public.”

"So it might be that they'll find a reason for her not to come, could be the children, it could be that they just don't want to steal the focus away from those celebrations and the Queen.”

He also added, "But of course whatever they do, unfortunately for them and for the Royal Family, it will steal some focus because if she doesn't come, everyone will be talking about that. If she does come, everyone will be talking about that.”

"So whatever happens, I think there's going to be plenty of discussion of how their relationship is with the Queen and the wider Royal Family.”

"And that means that this could be an opportunity for them to come back and appear magnanimous, and really just throw themselves into the celebrations and keep a low profile. If they remember how to do that. I'm not sure.”

Before concluding he also went on to say, "Or it could be a moment that they act diplomatically and maybe Harry comes back that Megan doesn't and then the celebrations might go on after a bit of gossip column style coverage of that."

