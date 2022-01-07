 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
AFP

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82

By
AFP

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82
Acclaimed filmmaker Peter Bogdanovich dies aged 82

Los Angeles: Peter Bogdanovich, the acclaimed New Hollywood director of "The Last Picture Show," has died at the age of 82, his agent said Thursday.

Starting out as an influential film critic, Bogdanovich began directing with 1968´s "Targets," before co-writing his ode to 1950s America "The Last Picture Show."

The coming-of-age film set in a small Texas town that has fallen on hard times earned eight Oscar nominations, winning two, and drew comparisons to "Citizen Kane."

"I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I´ll never forgot attending a premiere for ´The Last Picture Show,´" his contemporary, director Francis Ford Coppola, said in a statement to AFP.

"I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes... May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever."

After further successes in the early 1970s such as the Barbra Streisand screwball comedy "What´s Up, Doc?" and "Paper Moon" -- which won actress Tatum O´Neal the youngest-ever competitive Oscar at just 10 -- Bogdanovich´s own career went into sharp decline.

He released a series of flops, including "Daisy Miller" and "At Long Last Love."

Bogdanovich was born in Kingston, New York in 1939. No cause of death was given.

"He was a dear friend and a champion of Cinema. He birthed masterpieces as a director and was a most genial human," tweeted director Guillermo del Toro.

"He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation."

More From Entertainment:

Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads

Grammy Awards indefinitely postponed as Omicron spreads
Lady Gaga receives iconic award at PSIFF 2022

Lady Gaga receives iconic award at PSIFF 2022
Jennifer Aniston remembers Peter Bogdanovich

Jennifer Aniston remembers Peter Bogdanovich

Latest article about Prince Charles's coronation sparks interesting debate

Latest article about Prince Charles's coronation sparks interesting debate

Tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Tree named after Leonardo DiCaprio

Does Queen Elizabeth know what her son Prince Andrew is attempting to do?

Does Queen Elizabeth know what her son Prince Andrew is attempting to do?
Reason why Meghan Markle agreed on £1 in damages after privacy case

Reason why Meghan Markle agreed on £1 in damages after privacy case
Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box

Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box
Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis

Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report
Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report

Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report
Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report

Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report

Latest

view all