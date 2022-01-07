 
Prince Charles is proud of his sons Prince William, Harry: Here's why

Prince Charles is proud of his sons Prince William, Harry: Here's why

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has said that as a father he is proud of his sons Prince William and Prince Harry for their efforts on climate.

Sharing the poster of his essay for News Week Magazine where he highlighted efforts of Prince William and Harry, the Clarence House quoted Prince Charles as saying, “Sixty years ago, my late father identified the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet and helped to found the World Wildlife Fund. A decade later, when I first spoke publicly about the environment, many wondered if my sense of urgency was misplaced. That view has shifted in the intervening decades, though all too slowly, and, even today, lacks the urgency needed.”

He further said, “As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat. Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference.”

“And my younger son, Harry, has passionately highlighted the impact of climate change, especially in relation to Africa, and committed his charity to being net zero,” he added.

In his article for Newsweek on the urgent need for climate action, Prince Charles said, “At present, there is none more pressing than putting Nature, people and our singular and fragile planet at the heart of how we live, work and do business to create the brightest possible future for humanity.”


