Friday Jan 07 2022
Kanye West relationship is like a 'dream come true', says Julia Fox

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Kanye West relationship is like a 'dream come true', says Julia Fox

Julia Fox is over the moon amid her courtship with Kanye West!

Speaking to Interview in an exclusive piece, Julia Fox publicly confirmed her budding romance with the rapper.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," The Uncut Gems actress began.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," she wrote.

Julia's new statement comes with a thread of photos featuring the couple's hot and heavy PDA.

After watching the Broadway show, the actress narrated she went to Carbone with Kanye where West directed "an entire photo shoot" starring Fox at the eatery.

"The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening," the actress said in Interview.

"I'm still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl's dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don't know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised," she added. "Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox concluded.

