Friday Jan 07 2022
Ben Affleck making 'bad decision' during rekindled Jennifer Lopez romance

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Ben Affleck is not in the right space of mind and is constantly making bad decisions, reports OK! Magazine.

A source close to the Gone Girl actor revealed that he is suffering from a lot of pressure which is eventually causing him to make wrong choices.

"He’s not acting right in the head," a source confides to OK! "He’s making a lot of bad decisions."

"Ben’s running himself ragged and needs to take a step back," added the insider. "Otherwise, at this rate, he’s a ticking time bomb waiting to explode."

The 49-year-old is especially stressed to keep his rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez. 

"The fact that they even got back together feels like a miracle," shared the insider of the couple who earlier dated from 2002 to 2004. "He doesn’t want to mess things up."

Ben made headlines last month when he confessed that he felt "trapped" in his marriage to ex Jennifer Garner and "started drinking" for the very reason.

