Friday Jan 07 2022
BTS’ ‘Butter’ becomes best-selling digital song in U.S.

Friday Jan 07, 2022

South Korean pop band, BTS continued making waves with its music throughout the year as its super-hit song becomes the best-selling digital song of 2021 in the United States.

Billboard on January 6 shared that much-loved track remained on the top most spot with around 1.9 million digital copies sold.

Not only this, the septet also secured three other promising spots on the charts as its Permission To Dance landed at No.3 with 404,000 copies.

The groups’ 2020 song Dynamite was spotted at No.6 with 308,000 copies while its iconic collaboration with Coldplay My Universe become the 7th most sold song with 287,000 copies.

Meanwhile, Walker Hayes’ song Fancy Like ranked second on the list with 499,000 sales. Among other artists, Dua Lipa also managed to land at No.4 with her track Levitating with 375,000 copies sold.

