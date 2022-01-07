 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘dodging’ Archewell responsibilities

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘dodging’ Archewell responsibilities
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘dodging’ Archewell responsibilities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions towards the Archewell Foundation have been called into question following the release of the charity’s 2020 financial report.

The call-out has been issued by Vine panellist Andrew Pierce and he believes the duo spent more money on the legal fees for the charity than on running the initiative in the first place.

During the programming, he clapped back saying, "The reason I mentioned they're not at their home with nine bathrooms is that they're more intent on making money for themselves to fund their fabulous multi-millionaire lifestyle.”

Mr Pierce also went on to allege, "That's what's going on, they've done TV commercials, they're doing TV programmes.”

"They're not doing anything with their charity because they're concentrating on making money for themselves, that's up to them. That's their priority. So they thought about that when they launched that charity in such a blaze of publicity."

More From Entertainment:

Sandra Bullock thinks 'a lot of people wouldn't be working' if it weren't for Netflix

Sandra Bullock thinks 'a lot of people wouldn't be working' if it weren't for Netflix
Queen is pro at technology, has secret Facebook account: Report

Queen is pro at technology, has secret Facebook account: Report
Adele feels ‘ready for 2022’, drops teaser of ‘Oh My God’ music video: Watch

Adele feels ‘ready for 2022’, drops teaser of ‘Oh My God’ music video: Watch
Royal photographer reveals FIRST-EVER photo he took of Kate Middleton in 2005

Royal photographer reveals FIRST-EVER photo he took of Kate Middleton in 2005

Tom Holland recalls pitching for James Bond origin film: ‘dream of a young kid’

Tom Holland recalls pitching for James Bond origin film: ‘dream of a young kid’
Zendaya on Tom Holland’s cameo in ‘Euphoria 2’: ‘He pops out. That’s the big spoiler’

Zendaya on Tom Holland’s cameo in ‘Euphoria 2’: ‘He pops out. That’s the big spoiler’
Kate Middleton 'no longer Harry's sister,' good days are in the past: Report

Kate Middleton 'no longer Harry's sister,' good days are in the past: Report
Queen won't pay Prince Andrew's legal fee, Duke puts $17m Swiss Chalet for sale

Queen won't pay Prince Andrew's legal fee, Duke puts $17m Swiss Chalet for sale
Andrew Garfield says he is ‘definitely open’ to return as ‘Spider-Man’

Andrew Garfield says he is ‘definitely open’ to return as ‘Spider-Man’

BTS' Jungkook takes internet by storm after he sets-up Spotify profile

BTS' Jungkook takes internet by storm after he sets-up Spotify profile
BTS’ ‘Butter’ becomes best-selling digital song in U.S.

BTS’ ‘Butter’ becomes best-selling digital song in U.S.
Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi honours late dad with new heartfelt tattoo

Steve Irwin’s daughter Bindi honours late dad with new heartfelt tattoo

Latest

view all