Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘dodging’ Archewell responsibilities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intentions towards the Archewell Foundation have been called into question following the release of the charity’s 2020 financial report.

The call-out has been issued by Vine panellist Andrew Pierce and he believes the duo spent more money on the legal fees for the charity than on running the initiative in the first place.

During the programming, he clapped back saying, "The reason I mentioned they're not at their home with nine bathrooms is that they're more intent on making money for themselves to fund their fabulous multi-millionaire lifestyle.”

Mr Pierce also went on to allege, "That's what's going on, they've done TV commercials, they're doing TV programmes.”

"They're not doing anything with their charity because they're concentrating on making money for themselves, that's up to them. That's their priority. So they thought about that when they launched that charity in such a blaze of publicity."