Adele feels ‘ready for 2022’, drops teaser of ‘Oh My God’ music video: Watch

Friday Jan 07 2022
Friday Jan 07, 2022

Adele has 'rested' well and now she is gearing up to re-set all records with her upcoming song Oh My God.

Taking to her social media on Thursday, January 6 , the powerhouse singer shared a brief look into her glamour-filled video.

The 15-second black and white clip shows the 30 singer donning a waist-snatching dress and a cape as she stands across a dark room.

She also wrote on Twitter, “Rested and Re-Set! Feeling ready for 2022, there’s so much coming, I’m excited for you all to see it x.”

The much-anticipated video will be unveiled on January 12.

Meanwhile, the Hello hit-maker is also gearing up for her maiden Las Vegas Residency, featuring her performance twice every week from January 21 to April 16.


