Watch: Little fans ecstatic after meeting Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan's fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. — AFP/File

A video of Pakistan’s bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi meeting his little fans has been circulating on social media and people can’t get enough of it.

In the video, the star cricketer could be seen meeting and hugging two little kids. After meeting their idol, the two little fans appear to be extremely ecstatic.

The boy, named Mohammad Saleh, even went on to kiss Afridi’s hand.

The player also took to his Twitter to share the video with the caption: "Always a pleasure and delight to meet young fans. What a celebration young man, I loved it! May Almighty always bless you. Take care."

The video garnered thousands of reactions from netizens over the cute reaction of the little boy.

Take a look at some of the reactions.

"Cute boy. MashaAllah what a great gesture by LQ's Captain," a user wrote, followed by a heart emoji.



Another user called the gesture, " So pure, MashaAllah."

"This is so cute," wrote another user.

Shaheen Afridi showed an outstanding performance in the recently held T20 World Cup matches.

That aside, he took 47 wickets in nine Tests and also won the Impactful Performance of the Year Award from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).