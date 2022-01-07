British High Commissioner appreciates Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, on June 18, 2021. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Friday called on a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, in the meeting, Turner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace, especially in the Afghan situation.

The meeting further discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including developments regarding peace in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in several fields.

The COAS also talked about the importance of regional peace and stability, and ways to prevent humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, including the assistance of the international community.