British High Commissioner appreciates Pakistan's efforts for regional peace

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (R) in a meeting with British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, on June 18, 2021. — ISPR
  • British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner calls on meeting with COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.
  • Turner appreciates Pakistan’s efforts for peace especially, in the Afghan situation.
  • Meeting discusses matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation.

RAWALPINDI: The British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Friday called on a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters, a statement issued by  Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military's media wing, in the meeting, Turner appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace, especially in the Afghan situation.

The meeting further discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including developments regarding peace in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in several fields.

The COAS also talked about the importance of regional peace and stability, and ways to prevent humanitarian crises in Afghanistan, including the assistance of the international community.

