Tharparkar: City administration rushes to clean roads upon CJP's arrival

Pakistani villagers sit under trees on a hot summer day at Islamkot in Tharparkar district in Sindh province on May 22, 2018. — AFP/File

Chief Justice Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed visits drought-stricken district Tharparkar in Sindh.

Local administration rushes to clean streets and roads upon his arrival.

CJP Gulzar will visit Guddi Bhit area of Mithi to address Mithi bar council during his visit.

THARPARKAR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Friday visited the drought-stricken district Tharparkar of Sindh, Geo News reported.

Upon his arrival, the local administration rushed to clean the streets and roads while renovation and painting work in district hospitals also began.

During his visit, CJP Gulzar is set to visit the Guddi Bhit area of Mithi to address the Mithi bar council on Saturday (tomorrow).

It is pertinent to mention that hundreds of infants lost their lives in the drought-hit Thar due to malnutrition and other diseases.

According to the official record, a total of 621 newborn infants died of different complications in district Thar in 2021. Meanwhile, as per the Sindh Health Department record, due to low birth weight, 43 newborns died. What's more, 178 lost their lives due to birth asphyxia.

A total of 34 infants lost their lives to severe pneumonia, neonatal sepsis issue took the lives of 93, and sepsis caused the deaths of 31 infants in 2021.