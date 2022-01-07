 
Friday Jan 07 2022
Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Lyricist and songwriter Selena Gomez shed light on the dangerous implications of social media during a candid heart-to-heart.

Gomez weighed in on her struggles with social media during her interview with InStyle magazine.

She started it all off by saying, “At one point Instagram became my whole world, and it was really dangerous. In my early 20s, I felt like I wasn’t pretty enough. There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and never wanted to be seen without it.”

“The older I got, the more I evolved and realized that I needed to take control of what I was feeling. I wanted to be able to look in the mirror and feel confident to be who I am.”

She even went on to say, “Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I’ve ever made for my mental health.”

“I created a system where I still don’t have my passwords. And the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down. I’ll have moments where that weird feeling will come back, but now I have a much better relationship with myself.”

“I’m a big believer in therapy, and I always feel so confident when I’m taking care of myself. If I’m not in the best headspace and my friends invite me out, I won’t go. I’ve lost my sense of FOMO, which I’m proud of.”

“Sometimes I push myself too much, and it catches up to me. But I try to balance out everything as best as I can. I like to be there for my friends and celebrate everyone. But I have to make sure that I’m OK, you know? Because if I’m not OK, I can’t be OK for other people.”

