From Sidney Poitier to Halle Berry, Black actors who have won Oscars

Los Angeles: Sidney Poitier, who has died at the age of 94, was among a small group of Black stars to win Oscars -- and the first to win for best actor.



Here is a list of Black performers who have won competitive Academy Awards for acting:

- Best actor -

Sidney Poitier, 1964, "Lilies of the Field"

Denzel Washington, 2002, "Training Day"

Jamie Foxx, 2005, "Ray"

Forest Whitaker, 2007, "The Last King of Scotland"

- Best actress -

Halle Berry, 2002, "Monster´s Ball"

- Best supporting actor -

Louis Gossett Jr., 1983, "An Officer and a Gentleman"

Denzel Washington, 1990, "Glory"

Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997, "Jerry Maguire"

Morgan Freeman, 2005, "Million Dollar Baby"

Mahershala Ali, 2017, "Moonlight"

Mahershala Ali, 2019, "Green Book"

Daniel Kaluuya, 2021, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- Best supporting actress -

Hattie McDaniel, 1940, "Gone with the Wind"

Whoopi Goldberg, 1991, "Ghost"

Jennifer Hudson, 2007, "Dreamgirls"

Mo´Nique, 2010, "Precious"

Octavia Spencer, 2012, "The Help"

Lupita Nyong´o, 2014, "12 Years a Slave"

Viola Davis, 2017, "Fences"

Regina King, 2019, "If Beale Street Could Talk"