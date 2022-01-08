 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
AFP

From Sidney Poitier to Halle Berry, Black actors who have won Oscars

By
AFP

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

From Sidney Poitier to Halle Berry, Black actors who have won Oscars
From Sidney Poitier to Halle Berry, Black actors who have won Oscars

Los Angeles: Sidney Poitier, who has died at the age of 94, was among a small group of Black stars to win Oscars -- and the first to win for best actor.

Here is a list of Black performers who have won competitive Academy Awards for acting:

- Best actor -

Sidney Poitier, 1964, "Lilies of the Field"

Denzel Washington, 2002, "Training Day"

Jamie Foxx, 2005, "Ray"

Forest Whitaker, 2007, "The Last King of Scotland"

- Best actress -

Halle Berry, 2002, "Monster´s Ball"

- Best supporting actor -

Louis Gossett Jr., 1983, "An Officer and a Gentleman"

Denzel Washington, 1990, "Glory"

Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997, "Jerry Maguire"

Morgan Freeman, 2005, "Million Dollar Baby"

Mahershala Ali, 2017, "Moonlight"

Mahershala Ali, 2019, "Green Book"

Daniel Kaluuya, 2021, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- Best supporting actress -

Hattie McDaniel, 1940, "Gone with the Wind"

Whoopi Goldberg, 1991, "Ghost"

Jennifer Hudson, 2007, "Dreamgirls"

Mo´Nique, 2010, "Precious"

Octavia Spencer, 2012, "The Help"

Lupita Nyong´o, 2014, "12 Years a Slave"

Viola Davis, 2017, "Fences"

Regina King, 2019, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle had ‘crush’ on Piers Morgan?

Meghan Markle had ‘crush’ on Piers Morgan?
Kanye West trying 'pathetic' tricks to make Kim Kardashian 'jealous': Report

Kanye West trying 'pathetic' tricks to make Kim Kardashian 'jealous': Report
Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream

Golden Globes to be private event with no live-stream
Kanye West specifically dressed Julia Fox up for their PDA-filled photos?

Kanye West specifically dressed Julia Fox up for their PDA-filled photos?
Queen Elizabeth to honour Kate Middleton after Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth to honour Kate Middleton after Platinum Jubilee celebrations
The Weeknd ignites Angelina Jolie romance rumours with ‘Here We Go... Again’

The Weeknd ignites Angelina Jolie romance rumours with ‘Here We Go... Again’
Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian with video of new ladylove Julia Fox

Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian with video of new ladylove Julia Fox
Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again
Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job

Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job
Ariana DeBose says she's exploded from excitement before hosting SNL

Ariana DeBose says she's exploded from excitement before hosting SNL
Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?

Latest

view all