Saturday Jan 08 2022
Sana Khan tears up after performing Umrah: 'We are very ungrateful'

Sana Khan tears up after performing Umrah: 'We are very ungateful'

Sana Khan is getting emotional after her recent visit to Saudi Arabia.

The star, who went along with her husband to perform Umrah, later sent out a general message to her fans, requesting them to be more grateful.

"Today is my last Maghrib namaz at the Roza-e-Mubarak. When you think about it, Allah gives us so much, we can never thank him enough." begins Sana. "Even after we don't thank him enough, he keeps us showering with his blessings," says the former actor.

She added, "And we are very ungrateful. When people give us things, we thank them so much. But when Allah gives us so much, even after we do many things to disappoint him, we do not thank him as much."

Sana left her career in acting to follow a religious journey in 2022. She later married Anas Sayed to follow the path of Allah.

