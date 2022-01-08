 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Ben Affleck says ‘Justice League’ was his worst experience: ‘It was awful’

Ben Affleck revealed that filming process of Justice League was awful due to which it became his ‘worst’ superhero movie experience.

During his conversation with Los Angeles Times, The Batman star reflected on ‘confluence’ of factors that made him want to call quits from the project.

Affleck shared, “That became the moment where I said, "I'm not doing this anymore.”

“It was really Justice League that was the nadir for me. That was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being away too much, the competing agendas and then (director) Zack's personal tragedy and the reshooting,” he explained.

“It just was the worst experience. It was awful. It was everything that I didn't like about this. That became the moment where I said, ‘I'm not doing this anymore’," the 49-year-old actor added.

However, the Tender Bar actor admitted that his experience would have been same of any other film during that particular phase in his life.

