Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton, who's winning hearts of British public with her loving, caring and people-friendly gestures, is emerging as new princess of her people.

The longest-reigning monarch may give a big responsibility to people's favourite Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, seventy years of service, having acceded to the throne on 6th February 1952 when Her Majesty was 25 years old.



The 95-year-old monarch will rely on the Duchess of Cambridge 'more than ever' this year as the Royal Family braces for a difficult year with Prince Andrew's legal woes and Meghan and Harry's new expected adventures.



The Queen also regards Kate one of her most reliable royals and hugely values her work for the family and the Firm which has become increasingly high profile in recent years.



The 39-year-old royal has stepped up and taken on more responsibility in the wake of Megxit and can play an even more important role in 2022. The royal commentators call her the 'Queen to be' and some royal fans see her as their future Queen.

The Duchess has shown her leadership skills at numerous royal events after Megxit, and attracted massive applause from her fans and experts for calmly executing the tasks given by the Queen last year.

