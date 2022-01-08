Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’

Lyricist and songwriter Beyoncé's mother recently gushed over her adoration for granddaughter Blue Ivy and her ability to offer “grown up advice.”

The 68-year-old grandmother shared her praise for the 'amazing young woman' in a candid Instagram update that included a breathtaking snap of them both on a beach.

The post featured a caption that tugged at the heartstrings of fans and read, "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

“I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond."

She also went on to add, "Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!! Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!"

