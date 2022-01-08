 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’
Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’

Lyricist and songwriter Beyoncé's mother recently gushed over her adoration for granddaughter Blue Ivy and her ability to offer “grown up advice.”

The 68-year-old grandmother shared her praise for the 'amazing young woman' in a candid Instagram update that included a breathtaking snap of them both on a beach.

The post featured a caption that tugged at the heartstrings of fans and read, "God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin.”

“I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready three days later but we still share the bond."

She also went on to add, "Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!!! Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well!"

Check it out below:



More From Entertainment:

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert
Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins

Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins
Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps
Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’

Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’
Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources

Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources
Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’

Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’
Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'

Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'
‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family

‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family

Latest

view all